VW Says Ex-Exec's Death Raised As Distraction In M&A Case

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen has urged a Michigan federal court not to reopen discovery in a suit accusing it of illegally maintaining a stranglehold over its suppliers, saying that the auto parts maker bringing the case is trying to use the recent death of a former executive as a distraction. Volkswagen filed a response Thursday to Prevent USA Corp.'s motion seeking to lift a stay on discovery imposed in March while Volkswagen's dismissal bid is pending. The motion was based on German news reports about a Volkswagen executive who supposedly shared secret recordings related to Prevent's allegations before dying of an apparent suicide....

