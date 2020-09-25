EU Commission To Appeal €13B Apple State-Aid Case

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 6:43 AM EDT) -- The European Commission will appeal a court ruling striking down its landmark decision ordering Ireland to recover €13 billion ($15.1 billion) in illegal subsidies granted to Apple through a series of tax rulings, the bloc's top antitrust official said Friday. Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the commission would take the case to the European Union's highest court after the General Court dealt a major blow to the EC in July when it nullified a 2016 order that Ireland claw back the taxes from Apple. The European Commission plans to ask the bloc's highest court to revive its landmark decision ordering Ireland to recover...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS