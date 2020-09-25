Ex-Cambridge Analytica Boss Banned For 7 Years

Law360, London (September 25, 2020, 5:23 PM BST) -- The former head of Cambridge Analytica, a collapsed political consultancy that was mired in a data scandal, has been prohibited from serving as a director for seven years after allowing companies to offer potentially unethical services. As of Oct. 5, this year, Alexander Nix is not allowed to act as a director without permission from court, after an investigation by the Insolvency Services raised issues of unethical services. Company directors should act honestly and correctly, but Nix's actions "did not meet the appropriate standard for a company director and his disqualification from managing limited companies for a significant amount of time...

