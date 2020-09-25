Horse Race Syndicate Boss In £39M Scam Gets 14-Year Ban

Law360, London (September 25, 2020, 5:09 PM BST) -- The "duplicitous" owner of a horse racing syndicate who swindled bettors out of over £39 million ($49 million) to buy horses has been banned from running a U.K. company for 14 years, a government agency has said. Judge Sebastian Prentis handed down the ban to Michael John Stanley, who did not attend the High Court hearing, on Sept. 8, the Insolvency Service said Thursday. He must also disclose his status if he attempts to secure £500 or more in credit during the 14-year period. Stanley, from Maidstone in the southeastern English county of Kent, operated a betting syndicate between January 2010...

