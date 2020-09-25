EPA Accused Of Hiding Report On Formaldehyde Health Risk

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is suppressing scientific research into the human health risks of formaldehyde, a green group told a D.C. federal court Friday. Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility sued the EPA two years ago under the Freedom of Information Act to try and get a copy of a draft health assessment about the harms of formaldehyde vapor inhalation in day-to-day life. But the EPA says it's under no obligation to turn over any such draft because it's just a draft and doesn't reflect the agency's final thinking on the matter. PEER said the agency is playing "word games" and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS