Navajo Members Say Ariz. Can't Dodge Voting Rights Suit

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Navajo Nation members have accused Arizona's secretary of state of misunderstanding the Voting Rights Act, urging an Arizona federal court not to toss their suit seeking more time to mail in their ballots in the upcoming presidential election. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs misconstrued the "fundamental requirements" of the 1965 law when she argued that it's enough for Navajo voters to have ways to cast their ballots on Nov. 3, the tribe members said in opposition papers on Thursday. The real issue is that any one voting option is less accessible to them than other Arizonans, they claimed. "Every means...

