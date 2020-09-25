Merck Urges Justices To Save Historic $2.5B Patent Verdict

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A Merck & Co. unit has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to answer key questions related to whether a hepatitis C treatment patent is invalid in hopes of reviving a $2.54 billion infringement verdict against Gilead — the largest in the nation's history. Idenix Pharmaceuticals LLC's Sept. 21 petition, docketed Thursday, asks whether genus claims can ever be enabled under Section 112 of the Patent Act. It then asks whether that same section of the law requires an inventor to possess the claimed invention to meet written description requirements. "This case is ... the ideal vehicle for this court to take...

