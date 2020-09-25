Shareholders Must Cover Successors' Costs In Aspirin Suit

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court said Friday that onetime majority shareholders of Cispharma Inc. were still on the hook for more than $250,000 for their successors' costs in a suit alleging the business made defective aspirin. The appellate panel said Superior Court Judge Douglas H. Hurd got it right last year in concluding that the indemnification clause in the parties' purchase agreement required Mukesh Desai, Hasimukh Patel and Jyoti Subodh Shah to cover the costs incurred by Ravinder Annamaneni and Srinivasa Paruchuri in defeating claims against them in the action from Pristine Pharma Corp. "The record supports the judge's conclusion...

