Democrats Say NLRB Is Hiding Updated Recusal Rules

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT) -- In a new letter to National Labor Relations Board Chairman John Ring, a group of congressional Democrats has demanded that the NLRB clarify its recusal policy, accusing the board of misleading lawmakers and the public about updates to the guidelines. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sent the letter Thursday along with Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., Mark Pocan, D-Wisc., and Barbara Lee, D-Calif., asking Ring to detail updates the board has made to its guidance, following public criticisms from the Trump administration's top ethics official, on when board members should recuse themselves from a case. The lawmakers say Ring has not been transparent about...

