NJ Nursing Home Faces Contempt Bid For Disobeying NLRB

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board urged a New Jersey federal judge Friday to hold nursing home operator Alaris Health in civil contempt and impose monetary penalties for its repeated failures to show it has followed a court order to provide information requested by a union representing its employees. The NLRB told the court that by "completely ignoring" directives from the board and courts — including two subpoenas and a court order enforcing them — Alaris Health at Hamilton Park has shown that coercive civil contempt sanctions are needed. "Given the fact that the subpoenas were issued eight months ago and Alaris...

