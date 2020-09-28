Canadian Silver Mine Says Mexican Court Nixed Tax Deal

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A Mexican court has canceled the 2012 agreement between Mexico's tax authority and the subsidiary of a Canadian silver mine that covered the company's tax treatment, the Canadian company said in a media release. In the statement issued Friday, First Majestic Silver Corp. said it was informed by its Mexican legal advisers that Mexico's Federal Court on Administrative Matters had nullified the advance pricing agreement granted in 2012 to the subsidiary, Primero Empresa Minera SA de CV, and directed the tax authority to reexamine the evidence and basis for the APA, which covered the tax treatment of silver sales. In 2010 Primero...

