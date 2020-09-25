Texas City To Pay $1.1M To End Suit Over Sewage Discharges

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The city of Corpus Christi, Texas, will pay about $1.1 million in penalties to settle allegations from Texas and the federal government that it discharged untreated sewage and other pollutants into state and federal waters in violation of the Clean Water Act. The consent decree was filed alongside the complaint in Texas federal court on Friday. While Corpus Christi does not admit to any of the allegations or any liability, the agreement requires the city to pay a civil penalty of about $1.1 million — half payable to Texas and half to the United States. The complaint alleges that since 2007,...

