DLA Piper Looks To Sink Suit Over Dropped Tech Client

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper's Canadian arm urged a Florida federal court on Friday to allow it to exit a technology company's malpractice suit, arguing the company waited too long to file claims that can't reach the firm across the border. The Southern District of Florida should dismiss GBX Technology LLC's contention that the Canadian iteration of DLA Piper dropped the company as a client midway through a patent application process and left the process abandoned, as the firm took no action in the Sunshine State on the company's behalf nor does it have offices there, according to its motion to dismiss. The Canadian...

