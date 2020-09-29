Insurers Question Sunken Ship Owner's Story In $50M Suit

Law360, London (September 29, 2020, 6:12 PM BST) -- A group of insurers have accused the owners of a sunken fishing vessel of fabricating the chain of events that led to the ship being lost in order to fraudulently collect on a $50 million insurance policy. A total of 16 underwriters — which include Chubb Underwriting Agencies Ltd. — say they have enlisted a marine surveying firm whose report into the sinking of a freezer stern trawler in the Gulf of Guinea in 2017 found inconsistencies in the story told by owner Pelagic Fisheries Corp. "The vessel cannot have sunk by the means alleged, even if improbable assumptions are made...

