IUD Users Want Teva Defect Suits Sent To Calif. MDL

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 2:06 PM EDT) -- Women who allege they were injured by a birth control device made by Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. that broke while being removed are asking the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to consolidate more than 55 suits, saying an MDL would help streamline the trial process for all involved.

In a motion filed Thursday, the women said that as the suits concern many of the same claims and questions regarding the ParaGard IUD, consolidation under one judge would prevent duplication of effort and inconsistent rulings, as many of the cases will rely on the same discovery and witness testimony from the pharmaceutical...

