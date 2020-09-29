Rolls-Royce Sued Over Scrapped €9M 'Ghost' Contract

Law360, London (September 29, 2020, 2:12 PM BST) -- A German software company hired to create digital imaging tools for Rolls-Royce's new "Ghost" model claims the luxury carmaker bailed on their €9 million ($10.5 million) contract over project delivery dates that had not been set. The claim filed at the High Court by Topalsson Gmbh states that the company was hired by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd. in October 2019 with an agreement that broke the project down into 12 parts. But, at the time the contract was inked, "detailed requirements were yet to be articulated," according to the court filing, which has newly been made public. Topalsson said it works...

