Clearing House Fight Not For Arbitration, 11th Circ. Told

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A Nebraska-based clearing house asked the Eleventh Circuit on Friday to overturn an order compelling arbitration with a securities trader whose actions cost the clearing house $16.6 million, arguing that a settlement the parties reached after the loss does not contain an arbitration clause. In oral arguments held by telephone before an Eleventh Circuit panel, Axos Clearing LLC's attorney Karin Vogel said the dispute over payment of a $10.5 million settlement with Spartan Securities Group Ltd. trader Scott Reynolds should be handled in federal court, not before an arbitrator, because there is no arbitration provision in the agreement itself. While the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS