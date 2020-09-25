Apple Says PTAB Was 'Overly Rigid' In Qualcomm IPR

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board used an "overly rigid approach" when concluding a Qualcomm Inc. patent for selecting personalized content on a mobile device wasn't invalid as obvious, Apple has told the Federal Circuit. In an opening brief Thursday, Apple said there was motivation to combine pieces of prior art, and that doing so rendered the "simple technology" in Qualcomm's patent invalid as obvious. The board ignored evidence and the teachings of the prior art in February when ruling otherwise in the inter partes review, Apple said. "Despite the simplicity of the claimed invention and the clear teachings of the...

