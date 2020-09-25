11th Circ. Judge Calls Atty's Bank Claim 'Get-Out-Of-Jail' Card

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) -- An Alabama attorney's retaliation claim against a bank that fired his daughter after she alleged sexual harassment seems like a "get-out-of-jail-free-card" for dodging his firm's $100,000 bank debt, an Eleventh Circuit judge said on Friday. A panel of the court heard oral argument as attorney Gregory E. Tolar of Alabama bankruptcy law firm Tolar & Tolar seeks to revive claims that Marion Bank and Trust Co. retaliated against his daughter over her sexual discrimination claim by aggressively pursuing his and other family members' debts. Tolar argued Friday that an Alabama trial court was wrong to toss his retaliation claim against the...

