Fed. Court Not Best For Mellon Heiress' Trust Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A federal lawsuit brought against PNC Bank by the estate of late Mellon heiress Jennie Scaife should be dismissed because a state probate court already had jurisdiction over the $660 million trust in dispute, a federal magistrate judge recommended Friday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisa Pupo Lenihan issued a report and recommendation saying Jennie's lawsuit, which said that PNC Bank and other trustees should have split the $660 million trust for Sarah Mellon Scaife's grandchildren into separate funds for Jennie and her estranged brother, was better suited to the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas' probate division, which was already undertaking an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS