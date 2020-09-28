CIT Orders Commerce To Rethink Chinese Aluminum Duties

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce to revisit duties on Chinese glass and aluminum used in curtain wall units, questioning the agency's calculation of certain input subsidies. CIT Judge Leo M. Gordon on Friday sided with Chinese exporter Taizhou United Imp. & Exp. Co. Ltd., ruling that glass extrusion inputs are explicitly excluded from countervailing duties on Chinese aluminum extrusions and that aluminum extrusions can't be considered a product input as well as the main product being imported. Curtain wall units and aluminum extrusions used in curtain wall units can't be considered separate products...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS