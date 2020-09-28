Mass. Pot Regulators Float Two-Tiered Home Delivery Rules

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts cannabis regulators have refined long-awaited home delivery rules, approving draft regulatory changes that would create a two-tiered licensing system intended to lower barriers to entry and prevent market domination by a handful of players. The Cannabis Control Commission on Thursday adopted draft delivery regulations that would create limited delivery licenses for couriers serving brick-and-mortar dispensaries and a new class of wholesale delivery licenses, which would allow companies to buy directly from wholesalers. The new rules are a departure from initial plans for the upcoming debut of home delivery in the Bay State, which initially would have limited operators to acting...

