Brewer's Union Asks 11th Circ. To Ax NLRB Arbitration Ruling

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A Florida brewery was wrongly allowed by the National Labor Relations Board to compel arbitration in a former unionized worker's race discrimination and unfair labor practices suit, the union told the Eleventh Circuit on Friday. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 947 appealed the board's May 2019 decision to overturn the ruling of an administrative law judge and find that Anheuser-Busch Brewing Properties LLC's motion to compel arbitration in the underlying suit was proper. Nicholas R. Wolfmeyer of Egan Lev Lindstrom & Siwica PA, a lawyer for the union, told the circuit court during oral arguments Friday that the brewing company's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS