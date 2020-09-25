Judge Won't Question NLRB's Decision On Boeing Unit

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 11:02 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina federal judge on Friday dismissed the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers' lawsuit over an NLRB decision to block a splinter group of Boeing plant mechanics from organizing, saying the court lacked jurisdiction to question the board's decision. U.S. District Judge Bruce H. Hendricks granted the dismissal bids of the National Labor Relations Board and intervenor Boeing, saying the union did not make "a strong and clear demonstration that the board violated a clear, specific, and mandatory statutory provision" during two steps of its analysis. The union argued in its November lawsuit that the board exceeded its...

