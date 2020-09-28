Feds Tell Justices Two-Part Deportation Notices Are Fine

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold a Sixth Circuit order endorsing the government's practice of issuing two-part deportation notices, saying it had correctly interpreted statutory requirements to remove an undocumented Guatemalan migrant. The U.S. Department of Justice told the Supreme Court Friday that Agusto Niz-Chavez, the father of three young U.S. citizen children who is seeking the cancellation of his removal, incorrectly read the notification requirements in Section 1229(a)(1) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. While Niz-Chavez has argued that the INA requires notices to be issued in one complete document, the DOJ defended the administration's practice...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS