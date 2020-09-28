NH Woman Asks Court To Rethink FBAR Penalty Trial Ruling

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT) -- An 82-year-old divorcee with a high school education unintentionally failed to report her foreign bank account information because she was unsophisticated, she told a New Hampshire federal court in asking it to reconsider an $824,000 penalty. In determining that Annette DeMauro recklessly failed to file foreign bank and financial account reports, the court failed to consider her lack of expertise or the fact that she disclosed the accounts to a certified public accountant, DeMauro said in a motion filed Friday. "Disclosing the existence of a foreign account to a presumably qualified tax professional is the opposite of consciously trying to avoid...

