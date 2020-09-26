Judge Barrett Worth Nearly $2M, Disclosures Show

Judge Barrett's 2019 disclosure is coded, so values are reported in ranges rather than specific amounts, but it lists assets that are worth between $1 million and $2.8 million and do not include her real estate holdings.
Across her 2015 to 2017 disclosures, the Catholic mother of seven reported thousands in honoraria from groups like the faith-based legal organization Alliance Defending Freedom, conservative public interest organization the Federalist Society, and the faith-based nonprofit focused on college students Veritas Forum Inc.
And in 2018 and 2019, she took 10 trips that were funded by the Federalist Society, according to the financial disclosures.
Judge Barrett worked as a summer associate at Covington & Burling LLP in 1997 before winning a clerkship with D.C. Circuit Judge Laurence H. Silberman and then one with the late Justice Antonin Scalia during the 1998-1999 Supreme Court term. She did a stint in private practice following her clerkships and then began a long career in academia that eventually earned her a seat on the Seventh Circuit.
Since 2002, she has been a professor at the University of Notre Dame, the Law School, where she teaches classes on constitutional law, civil procedure, evidence, federal courts and statutory interpretation.
In 2015 and 2016, Judge Barrett pulled in more than $200,000 per year in salary from Notre Dame, according to the 2017 report. Last year, she received $27,825 from the school, according to the 2019 disclosure.
In 2017, Judge Barrett reported owning real estate valued at nearly $600,000, some of which she rented out. The 2019 filing notes that she no longer rents out her residence in South Bend, Indiana, where Notre Dame is located.
In the coded 2019 disclosure, Judge Barrett reported holding between $500,000 and $1 million in a Vanguard account and between $250,000 and $500,000 in a Fidelity account. In 2017, that Vanguard account was worth $624,000 and the Fidelity account was worth $80,000. She reported more than 50 assets worth less than $15,000 and more than a dozen that were worth between $15,000 and $50,000 in 2019.
When Justice Brett Kavanaugh went up for confirmation in 2018, his only listed assets were accounts held at Bank of America and a Texas retirement account totaling between $15,000 and $65,000, according to his financial disclosures.
That same year, Justice Clarence Thomas listed assets worth between $695,000 and $1.7 million, while Justice Stephen G. Breyer listed assets worth between $6.4 million and $16.6 million, according to their disclosures.
--Editing by Breda Lund.
