Alaska Couple To Pay $195K To Settle Oil Spill Suit

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- An Alaska couple has agreed to pay the U.S. government $195,000 for cleanup costs related to a spill two years ago in which thousands of gallons of oil were released into Port William Bay east of Anchorage. The settlement terms were filed Friday, just a day after the U.S. Coast Guard officially filed suit seeking over $7.9 million for the cleanup, which the agency spearheaded after over 3,000 gallons of oil were spilled into the bay from a fuel bladder owned by Bruce and Yvonne Cooper, according to the complaint. The consent decree, which was signed by the Coopers on Aug....

