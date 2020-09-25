Mont. Judge Deems Trump's Acting BLM Director 'Unlawful'

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 11:46 PM EDT) -- William Perry Pendley is unlawfully serving as the Trump administration's acting director of the Bureau of Land Management, a Montana federal judge ruled Friday, agreeing with Montana's governor that Pendley was not properly appointed or confirmed by the U.S. Senate. In an order Friday, U.S. District Judge Brian Morris granted summary judgment in favor of the state of Montana and Gov. Steve Bullock, saying Pendley has served unlawfully as the acting BLM director for 424 days and barred him from exercising the authority of agency director. Judge Morris found that Pendley's services as acting director of BLM violate the Appointments Clause...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS