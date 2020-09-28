Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

LaCroix Investor Seeks Class Cert. In Revived Fraud Suit

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A National Beverage Corp. investor who claims the LaCroix maker issued misleading statements about its sales metrics, drawing scrutiny from regulators and leading to a drop in stock price, has asked a Florida federal judge to grant class certification after the Eleventh Circuit revived the case.

National Beverage Corp. shareholder Thomas W. Luczak asked the court Friday to certify a class of investors in his securities fraud suit who purchased or acquired stock in the company "between when the misrepresentations were made and when the truth was finally revealed." The proposed class period extends from May 4, 2017, through June 26, 2018....

