Oil Trader, Bank Fight Over Asset Info In Conspiracy Suit

Law360, London (September 28, 2020, 9:22 PM BST) -- A London judge refused a bid by a Gazprombank Group subsidiary on Monday to widen the oversight of any payments made by a trading company that sued the bank for allegedly conspiring to take it over. Judge David Foxton said that allowing an independent lawyer in Switzerland to access bank statements and track payments out of an account linked to trading and logistics company Integral Petroleum SA would not be appropriate as it would require an ongoing disclosure obligation that may include personal data. The judge was weighing in on the terms of an order in a suit brought by Integral...

