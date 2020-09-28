Trader Acquitted In 1st FCA Evidence Destruction Trial

Law360, London (September 28, 2020, 5:01 PM BST) -- A jury acquitted a former trader on Monday over allegations that he destroyed evidence by deleting WhatsApp records while under arrest to hinder an insider trading probe, in the first case of its kind brought by the Financial Conduct Authority. The jury found Konstantin Vishnyak not guilty of destroying WhatsApp records on his iPhone while he was under arrest. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) In a majority verdict after three hours of deliberation, the jury at Southwark Crown Court found Konstantin Vishnyak, 41, not guilty of destroying documents that he allegedly suspected were relevant to a FCA investigation. Vishnyak embraced his wife and...

