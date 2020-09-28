Underwriters Concerned Over 'Silent' Cyber-Cover

Law360, London (September 28, 2020, 2:02 PM BST) -- Underwriters fear that boilerplate policies are still accidentally offering cover against the threat of cybercrime and want regulators to take action, a global report on insurance against cyberattacks published on Monday has found. Partner Re, a Bermuda-based reinsurer, found in a report that two in three underwriters, or 65%, are concerned about so-called silent cyber-insurance — in which a standard business policy can be interpreted to include losses arising from a cyberattack, even though the insurer had not intended it to do so. "Silent cyber-issues remain a chief cause of concern for underwriters," the report said. The problem of so-called silent cover is attracting...

