UK Faces Prospect Of Challenges To New Sanctions Regime

Law360, London (September 29, 2020, 1:33 PM BST) -- The U.K. could be in line for early legal challenges from individuals and businesses it has banned for poor human rights records under a new sanctions regime modeled on the Magnitsky Act adopted by the U.S. earlier this year, lawyers say. The new measures, which freeze bank assets and impose travel bans on those involved in serious human rights abuses unveiled in July are Britain's first sanctions measures since it broke away from the European Union in January. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in July, when he announced the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020, that thugs or despots will not be able to...

