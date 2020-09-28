4 Firms Steer Weibo Owner's $2.6B Take-Private Led By CEO

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The parent company for Chinese social media app Weibo said Monday it will be taken private by its CEO in a $2.6 billion cash deal steered by Gibson Dunn, Harneys, Skadden and Kirkland. Nasdaq-listed Weibo owner Sina Corp. — whose special committee is being advised by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Harney Westwood & Riegels — said it inked the deal with New Wave Holdings Ltd., a vehicle controlled by Sina Chairman and CEO Charles Chao that's being advised by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP. The deal will see Sina delist from the U.S. stock exchange as Chinese...

