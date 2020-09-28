Ivanti Spends At Least $872M In Digital Security Co. Deals

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Information technology group Ivanti said Monday it's buying digital security companies MobileIron and Pulse Secure and spending at least $872 million to dramatically expand its business in the pair of deals that involved four law firms. South Jordan, Utah-based information technology software firm Ivanti Inc. said Monday it's buying Mountain View, California-based mobile data security group MobileIron Inc. for $872 million. Ivanti also said it's buying digital security company Pulse Secure LLC from affiliates of Siris Capital Group LLC for an undisclosed amount. Ivanti is represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Sidley Austin LLP while MobileIron is guided by Morrison...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS