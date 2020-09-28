Sustainable Shoe Co. Allbirds Ties Up $100M Funding Round

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Sustainable footwear company Allbirds said Monday that it raised $100 million in a funding round led by investment firm Franklin Templeton that will support its development of new products and expansion. The Series E funding is the largest publicly revealed by the company. San Francisco-based Allbirds said that with the latest financing, it has raised more than $200 million since its March 2016 launch. The business, which has made benefiting the public by maintaining a carbon-neutral footprint part of its corporate charter, said it would use the money to expand into new product markets, grow its international business and build out...

