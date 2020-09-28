Stimwave Founder's Credibility Under Fire At Legal Fee Trial

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Stimwave Technologies Inc.'s founder was emotional at times Monday as she was peppered with questions challenging her credibility as she seeks to have the company cover legal fees in connection with a misconduct suit filed against her in Delaware Chancery Court and an ongoing federal investigation. During the opening day of a virtual two-day trial in front of Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III, Stimwave's founder and former CEO Laura Perryman came under fire for what the medical device company's counsel contends are "inconsistent" statements she has made during legal proceedings. Stimwave's attorney Travis S. Hunter of Richards Layton & Finger PA...

