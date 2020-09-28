CFTC Sues Unregistered Foreign Trading Platform

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 3:13 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced Monday it has filed a suit in Texas federal court against a foreign commodities trading platform, alleging it held illegal transactions and acted as a futures commission merchant without registering as such with the CFTC. The CFTC alleges that the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines-registered Laino Group Ltd.'s online trading platform has allowed customers, including those in the U.S., to trade commodities in foreign currencies, precious metals and digital assets Ether, Litecoin and Bitcoin without being registered with the CFTC since at least March 2018. Laino Group, known as PaxForex, actively solicits U.S. investors to...

