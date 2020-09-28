Slot Maker Must Face Rival's Antitrust Suit Over 'Sham' Patent

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Slot machine maker Everi Holdings Inc. can't escape allegations that it violated antitrust law by launching "sham" patent litigation against a rival to secure monopoly power in the casino payment kiosk market, a Delaware federal judge has ruled. In an order issued Friday, U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika denied Las Vegas-based Everi's request to toss a lawsuit brought last year by Canadian competitor NRT Technology Corp. over a patent covering ATM-like devices for casino customers. The judge said that NRT "alleges facts making it plausible" that Everi fraudulently acquired a patent for casino payment technology that it later asserted against NRT...

