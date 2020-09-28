Trade Groups Seek Quick Win In CFPB Payday Rule Challenge

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau must start from scratch and conduct a new notice-and-comment rulemaking process for the payments provisions in its payday rule, two payday lender trade groups told a Texas federal judge. Community Financial Services Association of America Ltd. and the Consumer Service Alliance of Texas asked U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel in a Friday motion for summary judgment to deem the agency's current payments provisions unlawful and to set them aside for a new rulemaking process to begin. It would be wrong, the trade groups argue, to allow the CFPB to revise and ratify a rule that was...

