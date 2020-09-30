Baker Hughes GC Focuses On Leading In Uncertain Times

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Regina Jones, now in her sixth month as the chief legal officer of Baker Hughes Co., has found that her job in these uncertain times centers much more on leading than lawyering. Regina Jones Currently: Chief Legal Officer of Baker Hughes Co. Previously: General Counsel of Delek U.S. Holdings Inc. and Delek Logistics Partners LP Law school: South Texas College of Law That's because Houston-based Baker Hughes is besieged by change. Facing significant declines in oil and gas prices, the company announced a restructuring plan in April that included a $1.8 billion charge plus a $15 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge. The onetime oil and gas...

