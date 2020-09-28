Judge Declines To Give Pot Co. Do-Over In Wash. State Court

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge again refused to kick a cannabis company's lawsuit against its home county over to state court when she dismissed its due process claims on the basis that the right to grow cannabis is not a protectable property interest under the U.S. Constitution. The order on Friday preserves U.S. District Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson's previous ruling in May, when she dismissed grower Grandpa Bud LLC's federal and state claims against Chelan County, Washington, for retroactively banning marijuana cultivation. Because the county changed its policy, Grandpa Bud had been forced to close, according to court documents. But the court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS