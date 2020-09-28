Walmart Beats Ex-Pharmacist's Bid To Revive Opioid FCA Suit

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge declined Monday to revive a False Claims Act suit accusing Walmart of filling dodgy opioid prescriptions, finding the pharmacist whistleblower never alleged that the supposed conduct led to the submission of requests for government payment. U.S. District Judge Linda V. Parker, who tossed the suit in August 2019, rejected former Walmart pharmacist Ashwani Sheoran's argument that an exhibit showing a patient only paid $1 to $2 for a number of prescriptions means that Medicare or Medicaid was used by Wal-Mart Stores East LP. "While the fact that the patient associated with Exhibit A paid $1 to $2...

