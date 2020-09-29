​​​​​​​Commerce Sets Duties On Chinese Coolants Blended In India

Law360 (September 29, 2020, 3:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce finalized penalties for Chinese coolant producers who seek to evade anti-dumping duties of 216.37% by sending their chemicals for processing in India before importing them for use in air conditioning and other cooling systems. On Monday, Commerce announced that it had reached an affirmative final determination in the anti-circumvention inquiry the department launched last year into specific hydrofluorocarbon, or HFC, blends processed in India using components from China. The department found that imports of the refrigerants to the U.S. violated the anti-dumping duty order on Chinese HFC blends. "As a result of this affirmative final circumvention...

