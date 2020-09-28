Del. Judge Keeps Energy Giant's $2B Coverage Suit Alive

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A Delaware state judge rejected seven insurers' bid to toss Energy Transfer Equity LP's suit asking the carriers to indemnify it for $2 billion in potential liability in an investor challenge, ruling Monday that the case is mature enough to proceed. Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis said it is still early to consider dismissing the case since the underlying suit is close to a ruling on liability, and potential judgment or settlement against Energy Transfer may be covered under its $170 million policies with the insurers. The seven insurers, which include U.S. Specialty Insurance Co., ACE American Insurance Co. and...

