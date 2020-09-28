Arrest Ordered For Pa. Man Who Allegedly Threatened Judge

Law360, New York (September 28, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Monday ordered the arrest of a man accused by federal prosecutors of taking to Facebook to threaten a Johnstown, Pennsylvania, federal judge, following the man's alleged return to social media with continuing threats while out on bail. At a telephonic hearing, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty said he had no choice but to issue a bench warrant for defendant Jonathan Lopez, after a prosecutor from the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office said Lopez recently stopped cooperating with a probation officer and wrote, "Fuck you and the judge." "I think in these circumstances I don't have any...

