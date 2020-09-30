Affirmative Action Proposal Could Boost OFCCP Efficiency

Law360 (September 30, 2020, 3:31 PM EDT) -- The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs published a new information collection request, or ICR, in the Federal Register[1] on Sept. 14 and is requesting public comment on its proposed Affirmative Action Program Verification Interface, or AAP-VI. Comments from the public are due by Nov. 13. The ICR will be administered through the new AAP-VI. The interface looks to accomplish two things: (1) obtain annual certification of compliance by contractors and (2) secure electronic document upload when a contractor is scheduled for a compliance evaluation. The OFCCP is a federal agency within the U.S. Department of Labor that monitors and enforces the nondiscrimination...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS