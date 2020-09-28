LVMH Fires Counterclaims At Tiffany In $16.2B Merger Brawl

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- LVMH launched a promised battery of counterclaims and defenses in Delaware Chancery Court on Monday against a Tiffany & Co. suit accusing the French luxury goods company of breaching a $16.2 billion merger pact, rejecting Tiffany's claims that the deal included an exception for pandemic business meltdowns. LVMH said the COVID-19 pandemic's "devastating" impact on Tiffany created an unexcused material adverse effect that broke the companies' deal, and that a French government order prevented the merger's closing. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) In a 241-page answer to Tiffany's suit trying to force the deal's closing, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton argued that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS