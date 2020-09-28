Baltimore Library Underpays Women, Workers Testify In Trial

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 10:27 PM EDT) -- Two female branch managers of public libraries in Baltimore testified in Maryland federal court on Monday that the city has failed to pay them for the additional workload they were tasked with performing on top of their official responsibilities, in a trial accusing the library system of underpaying female workers. On the first day of oral arguments in a bench trial in the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's lawsuit claiming the Enoch Pratt Free Library — Baltimore's free public library system — violated federal law by paying female workers less than a male counterpart, the branch managers testified to U.S. District Judge...

